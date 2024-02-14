Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 468,091 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 8,706,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,274,875. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

