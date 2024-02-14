Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.39% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. 74,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.88.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
