Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.39% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. 74,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

