Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $29.81 Million Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 245,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,813,000. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.80. 146,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

