Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,116 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction makes up 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 1.76% of Granite Construction worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. 20,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,165. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.