Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $7.49 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

