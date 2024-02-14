Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $19.15 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,000. Boston Scientific comprises 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. 900,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.