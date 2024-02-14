Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $14.77 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 205,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. 1,393,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,375. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

