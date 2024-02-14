Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $10.87 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
