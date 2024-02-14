Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 105.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,925.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,636 shares of company stock valued at $71,072,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.5 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.40. 1,390,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

