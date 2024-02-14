Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys Shares of 23,252 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,771,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. 510,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

