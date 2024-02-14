Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,540,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 2.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,508,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
