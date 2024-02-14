Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

