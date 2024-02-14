Middlefield Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

MBCN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 334,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 111.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 374.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 381.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

