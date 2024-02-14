Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 258.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

MU stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $66,901,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $66,901,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $22,985,851. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

