Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 669.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 222.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 436,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 78,239 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,851. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

