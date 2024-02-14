Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Down 2%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

