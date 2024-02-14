Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,912 shares of company stock worth $335,345,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

