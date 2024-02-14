Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. 1,607,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,377. The stock has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

