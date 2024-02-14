Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. 645,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

