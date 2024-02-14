Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.
NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.30. Medpace has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $366.41.
In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,277,521 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
