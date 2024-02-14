Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.30. Medpace has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,277,521 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Medpace by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Medpace by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

