Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30. Medpace has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,391 shares of company stock worth $42,277,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Medpace by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Medpace by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

