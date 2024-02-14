Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.18-10.87 EPS.

Medpace Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,391 shares of company stock worth $42,277,521 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

