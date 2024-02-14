MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.05

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.01, with a volume of 81464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDA shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.96.

The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

