Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.18-9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.68. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.180-9.520 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.60.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Marriott International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 601,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.