Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Maplebear Stock Down 7.9 %
CART traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 2,804,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,838. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
