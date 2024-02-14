Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $288.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

