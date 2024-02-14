Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. 463,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,290. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.