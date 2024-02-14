MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Update

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 268,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MAIA stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

