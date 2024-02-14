MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.62. MacroGenics shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 152,383 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 45,512 shares of company stock valued at $549,842 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MacroGenics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 115,905 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

