Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 258,631 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,631 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $75,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 234,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,468. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

