Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 219,984 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219,984 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $712,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

