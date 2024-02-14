Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 21,133 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Axonics were worth $70,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.