Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 21,133 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Axonics were worth $70,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Axonics Stock Performance
AXNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics
Axonics Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axonics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.