Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 167,628 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,628 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yum China were worth $333,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yum China by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $54,156,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. 844,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

