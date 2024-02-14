Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.51% of IQVIA worth $183,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in IQVIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $21.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

