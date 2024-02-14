Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $309.30 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.17% of Linde worth $309,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LIN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.12. 415,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,187. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

