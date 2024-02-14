Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $85,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $22,674,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.04. 42,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,749. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

