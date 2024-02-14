Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.50% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $110,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $164.02. 155,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,641. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

