Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,066,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,393 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Novartis were worth $617,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NVS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. 425,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,902. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

