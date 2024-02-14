LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.0775

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $77.55 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

