loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.53. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 61,027 shares changing hands.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,974 shares of company stock worth $621,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

