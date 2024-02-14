LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.84. 105,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 557,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $1,957,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

