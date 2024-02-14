Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down to $298.33

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.33, but opened at $289.67. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $286.40, with a volume of 43,445 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

