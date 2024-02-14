Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $227.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.15. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $234.21.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

