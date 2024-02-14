Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.11 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $26.60 billion and $26.11 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,745.11 or 0.05306850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,689,850 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,678,742.72343565. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,646.82412304 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $13,916,507.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

