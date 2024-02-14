Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,872 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 238,659 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 593,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 228,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

ASG opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

