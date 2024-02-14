Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $3.62 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Insider Transactions at Lesaka Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,481,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,654,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani purchased 322,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

