Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $3.62 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani purchased 322,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
