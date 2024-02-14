Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50 to $7.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.87. 292,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,106,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

