Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,346 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 24,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,865. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.