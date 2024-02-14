Lee Financial Co Invests $32,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

