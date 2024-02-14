LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.80. 33,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1,092.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.